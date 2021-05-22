Main content

Covid: Argentina begins a new lockdown

Argentina is seeing a record number of coronavirus infections.

A strict lockdown has started in Argentina which is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections. We'll hear from an intensive care doctor who says hospital beds are nearly 100% occupied.

Also: Egyptian negotiators are in talks with the Israelis and Hamas to try and ensure the ceasefire sticks; and the Eurovision Song Contest is back after a two-year pause.

(Photo: gravediggers carry a coffin wearing protective equipment during an exercise for coronavirus disease burials in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 17, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UN officials say Gaza will take years to recover

Next

23/05/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.