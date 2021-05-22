A strict lockdown has started in Argentina which is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections. We'll hear from an intensive care doctor who says hospital beds are nearly 100% occupied.

Also: Egyptian negotiators are in talks with the Israelis and Hamas to try and ensure the ceasefire sticks; and the Eurovision Song Contest is back after a two-year pause.

(Photo: gravediggers carry a coffin wearing protective equipment during an exercise for coronavirus disease burials in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 17, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)