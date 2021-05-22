Main content

UN officials say Gaza will take years to recover

UN officials give a grim assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza -- saying it will take several years to recover from the conflict with Israel. President Joe Biden says a two-nation state is the solution to the conflict.

Also in the programme: the dangers of the Indian Covid variant; and the Eurovision Song Contest returns.

(Picture: Dummies are visible within the rubble of a destroyed Al-Shorouq tower after a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza fighters, in Beit Hanun. Credit: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER)

