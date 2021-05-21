Main content

Israel and Hamas claim victory after truce

The truce between Israel and Hamas faced an early test when fresh clashes broke out at the al-Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Also in the programme: a New York Times journalist based in Ethiopia has been expelled; and we speak to the conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, renowned for her studies of chimpanzees. So who's better company, man or ape?

(Photo: Palestinians stand near their destroyed houses in Beit Hanoun town northern Gaza Strip, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Credit: EPA/Mohammed Saber)

