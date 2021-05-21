Main content
Israel and Hamas stick to Gaza ceasefire
Ceasefire between Hamas and Israel starts after 11 days of violence.
Both Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have claimed victory after a ceasefire came into effect early on Friday. The truce has ended 11 days of bombardment in which almost 250 people died, most of them in Gaza.
Also on the programme: An independent report into the BBC's handling of Princess Diana's confessional to Martin Bashir, in 1995, has concluded that Mr Bashir deceived the princess to get her to talk; and new research into cloud brightening has given scientists hope for a way of cooling the air and fighting climate change
(Picture: Gaza ceasefire, Credit: Getty Images)
