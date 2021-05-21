Both Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have claimed victory after a ceasefire came into effect early on Friday. The truce has ended 11 days of bombardment in which almost 250 people died, most of them in Gaza.

Also on the programme: An independent report into the BBC's handling of Princess Diana's confessional to Martin Bashir, in 1995, has concluded that Mr Bashir deceived the princess to get her to talk; and new research into cloud brightening has given scientists hope for a way of cooling the air and fighting climate change

(Picture: Gaza ceasefire, Credit: Getty Images)