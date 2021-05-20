The Israeli security cabinet and Hamas have agreed a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. It comes at the end of a day in which the Palestinian foreign minister and the Israeli ambassador to the UN, accused the other side of "genocide" in the 10 day old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Also in the programme: Dogs are able to detect Covid-19 in humans with 97 per cent accuracy says study: and the Arctic has warmed three times as fast as the rest of the world according to new research.

(Photo: The sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City. Credit: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)