Main content

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire

The Israeli security cabinet and Hamas have agreed a ceasefire to begin at 2am local time

The Israeli security cabinet and Hamas have agreed a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. It comes at the end of a day in which the Palestinian foreign minister and the Israeli ambassador to the UN, accused the other side of "genocide" in the 10 day old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Also in the programme: Dogs are able to detect Covid-19 in humans with 97 per cent accuracy says study: and the Arctic has warmed three times as fast as the rest of the world according to new research.

(Photo: The sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City. Credit: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ceasefire hopes between Israel and Hamas

Next

21/05/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.