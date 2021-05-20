Main content

Ceasefire hopes between Israel and Hamas

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The UN envoy to the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, is in Qatar meeting Hamas leaders based there, while Egyptian mediators are talking to the Hamas leadership in Gaza. A senior advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister, tells Newshour that a ceasefire could be called soon, but it needs to be permanent.

Also, on the programme, the chief executive of TikTok’s parent company Bytedance steps down saying he prefers reading and daydreaming. But is that really the reason he’s going? And a huge slab of ice has broken off from the edge of Antarctica. Is climate change to blame?

(Picture: Children sit on missile in Gaza Credit: EPA )

