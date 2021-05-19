The Israeli Prime Minister says his country won't stop airstrikes on Gaza, as more rockets are fired into Israel. We hear from the Egyptian and the Israeli ambassadors in London.

The Israeli Prime Minister says his country won't stop bombing Hamas targets in Gaza, as more rockets are fired into Israel. So when will diplomacy kick in? We hear from the Egyptian and the Israeli ambassadors in London.

Also in the programme: the cost of chocolate. A court case in Ivory Coast exposes child labour on cocoa plantations.

And how the US-Russian chill is sweeping through the Arctic. The BBC gains rare access to Russia's northernmost military base.

(Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he shows a slideshow during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 May 2021/ Credit: EPA/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER / POOL)