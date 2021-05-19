Main content

Gaza: France adds ceasefire pressure on Israel

France calls for a UN Security Council resolution as hostilities between Israel and Hamas continue for a tenth day.

France calls for a UN Security Council resolution as hostilities between Israel and Hamas continue for a tenth day. We discuss the underlying unresolved issues between the two sides, which are a century old, with American Jewish writer Peter Beinart.

Also in the programme: Criminal investigation launched into Trump organisation; and a year since it was the epicentre of the pandemic, New York opens up again.

(Photo: Damages in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Credit: Reuters/ Mohammed Salem)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

19/05/2021 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

