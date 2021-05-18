Today has seen the worst violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza for years. Meanwhile across Israel and the Occupied Territories Palestinians went on strike.

Also in this edition of Newshour: the prime minister of Spain says he will restore order in its territories in North Africa, where thousands of migrants have recently crossed from Morocco; and Russia's spy chief rejects claims his country is engaging in cyber warfare with the West.

(Image: Israeli soldiers man an artillery unit firing into the Gaza strip, May 18, 2021/ Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner)