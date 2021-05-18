Main content

Hostilities have resumed between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza

Israel has re-closed a main crossing with Gaza after a new barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its second week, with air strikes on Gaza and rocket strikes on Israel resuming at first light this morning. Israel has re-closed a main crossing with Gaza after a new barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory into Israel. Matthias Schmale the Director of UNRWA operations in Gaza, the UN's relief agency for Palestinian refugees told Newshour what the situation in Gaza is like.

Also in the programme: The head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service says allegations his agency has been launching cyber attacks against the West are absurd. And the largest nurses’ union in the US has come out against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear face masks.

(Photo: Buildings in Gaza were destroyed in Israeli air strikes early on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters)

