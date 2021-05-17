As the war in Gaza enters its second week, we ask what it would take for the violence to stop? And is the US doing all that it could?

As the war in Gaza enters its second week, we ask what it would take for the violence to stop? The US calls on Israel and the Palestinians to protect civilians . . . but again blocks a UN Security Council statement calling for a ceasefire. We ask a Democratic congressman why, get the long view from one of Israel's most prominent Israeli historians, and hear from a doctor in Gaza, caught amid the destruction.

Also in the programme: the US Supreme Court agrees to hear a case which could overturn the right to an abortion. And two stories from India -- from Gujarat, hit by the worst cyclone in decades, and from Uttar Pradesh where teachers forced to staff polling stations, are now dying from Covid.

(Image: Palestinians walk next to a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 17 May 2021/ Credit: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD)