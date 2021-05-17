Main content

Israel-Gaza conflict enters its second week

The US has called for an immediate end to the violence between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict enters its second week. The UN now warns of fuel shortages in the region, which could mean hospitals losing power.

Also in the programme: Chileans have voted for leftist political outsiders to rewrite their country’s constitution. And we hear from the family members of India’s schoolteachers, who lost their lives in the COVID crisis ravaging the country.

(Photo: Rescuers in Gaza have spent much of the day searching through the debris of the strikes. Credit: EPA)

