The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brushed off international appeals for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying that it would take time to restore calm. At least 10 Israelis are reported to have died, while more than 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza, (including nearly fifty children).

Also in the programme: In Myanmar, fighters in the state of Chin pulled back from the northwestern town of Mindat after days of assault the country’s junta; and is President’s Biden climate envoy John Kerry too optimistic about the prospects to cut carbon emissions?

(Photo: Palestinian civil defence men search for people in the rubble of a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Credit: EPA).