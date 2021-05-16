Main content

Hamas leaders targeted in Israeli airstrikes

Palestinian officials say 33 people were killed in overnight strikes on Gaza.

It is not clear if the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar, was at home when the IDF attacked. Palestinian officials say 33 people were killed in overnight strikes on Gaza.

Also in the programme: Myanmar's military government sends reinforcements to Mindat, where a group called the Chinland Defense Force has taken up arms; and a plague of mice in New South Wales.

Photo: Diggers clear rubble in Gaza City following fresh Israeli airstrikes. Credit: Reuters.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Israel destroys Gaza tower housing foreign media

Next

16/05/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.