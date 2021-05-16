Main content
Hamas leaders targeted in Israeli airstrikes
Palestinian officials say 33 people were killed in overnight strikes on Gaza.
It is not clear if the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar, was at home when the IDF attacked. Palestinian officials say 33 people were killed in overnight strikes on Gaza.
Also in the programme: Myanmar's military government sends reinforcements to Mindat, where a group called the Chinland Defense Force has taken up arms; and a plague of mice in New South Wales.
Photo: Diggers clear rubble in Gaza City following fresh Israeli airstrikes. Credit: Reuters.
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
