It is not clear if the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar, was at home when the IDF attacked. Palestinian officials say 33 people were killed in overnight strikes on Gaza.

Also in the programme: Myanmar's military government sends reinforcements to Mindat, where a group called the Chinland Defense Force has taken up arms; and a plague of mice in New South Wales.

Photo: Diggers clear rubble in Gaza City following fresh Israeli airstrikes. Credit: Reuters.