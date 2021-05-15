Main content

Israel destroys Gaza tower housing foreign media

The building contained offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera

Israel's military says the tower block housed assets belonging to the Hamas militant group, which has been denied by the building's landlord. In addition, at least 10 people, including eight children, are killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza, officials say. We hear from a neighbour of the family killed in the strike. Hamas responds by firing dozens of rockets at cities in Israel, killing one man near Tel Aviv. We also hear from the international spokesman for the Israeli Defence Forces.

Also on the programme: Myanmar's National Unity Government, made up of politicians opposed to the military coup, calls for outside intervention in the small town of Mindat in Chin State, where a local armed opposition group is fighting the army; and the British sociological study known as Mass Observation which asks people to record a diary entry for one day a year - May the twelfth - putting down their thoughts and feelings however they choose.

(Picture: Mourners carry bodies of Palestinians including members of the Abu Hatab family killed during airstrikes, near the remains of a building destroyed at the Beach refugee camp Credit: Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

