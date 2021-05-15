Main content
Gaza: Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Palestinian officials say at least 14 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a densely-populated refugee camp in Gaza. A 5-month-old baby is said to be the only survivor from one family, found beside the body of her mother.
Also on the programme: reaction to the ongoing conflict from Ireland’s representative to the UN; and how have we recorded our pandemic experiences in diaries?
(Picture: A baby that survived an Israeli airstrike Credit: Getty Images)
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
