Palestinian officials say at least 14 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a densely-populated refugee camp in Gaza. A 5-month-old baby is said to be the only survivor from one family, found beside the body of her mother.

Also on the programme: reaction to the ongoing conflict from Ireland’s representative to the UN; and how have we recorded our pandemic experiences in diaries?

(Picture: A baby that survived an Israeli airstrike Credit: Getty Images)