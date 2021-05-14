Palestinians in northern Gaza are fleeing from Israel's heaviest bombardment to date.

Palestinians in northern Gaza are fleeing from Israel's heaviest bombardment to date. Meanwhile, Jewish and Israeli-Arab mobs have been fighting within Israel.

Also in the programme: A company responsible for around a quarter of Lebanon's power supply has turned off its generators and we talk to one of the world's most prominent climate scientists about his devotion to curbing global warming.

(Picture: Palestinians gather at the site of destroyed houses in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)