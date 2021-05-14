Main content

Gaza bombardments intensify

Palestinians in northern Gaza are fleeing from Israel's heaviest bombardment to date.

Palestinians in northern Gaza are fleeing from Israel's heaviest bombardment to date. Meanwhile, Jewish and Israeli-Arab mobs have been fighting within Israel.

Also in the programme: A company responsible for around a quarter of Lebanon's power supply has turned off its generators and we talk to one of the world's most prominent climate scientists about his devotion to curbing global warming.

(Picture: Palestinians gather at the site of destroyed houses in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

Today 13:06GMT
Israel-Gaza: Deaths mount as Israel-Gaza violence worsens

14/05/2021 20:06 GMT

