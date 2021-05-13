Violence in Gaza and Israel shows no sign of abating amid continued rocket fire and air strikes, and civil unrest among Jewish and Israeli Arab communities.

Violence in Gaza and Israel shows no sign of abating amid continued rocket fire and air strikes, and civil unrest between Jewish and Israeli Arab communities. Israel says it's hit a Hamas intelligence facility with dozens of operatives inside as it continues airstrikes on Gaza. This comes after Hamas launched a new barrage of rockets at central and southern Israel.

Also in the programme: How Covid-19 is devastating Nepal and academics say they've uncovered evidence of a Chinese incursion by stealth into Bhutan

(Photo: Palestinians assess the damage in Gaza after a night of air strikes by Israeli forces. Credit: Getty Images)