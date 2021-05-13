Main content

No let up in Gaza conflict

After a night of heavy bombardment, and as Israeli ground forces mass on the border, we hear the latest from Gaza and Israel and ask how - if at all - the US could help.

After a night of heavy bombardment in Gaza and in Israel, and with Israeli ground forces massing on the border, we report from Gaza City and Israel. We also ask what - if anything - the US can do to help end the conflict.

Also in the programme: a shortage of oxygen hits Nepal's Covid efforts as neighbouring India stops exports; and what's the best way to persuade the hesitant to get vaccinated?

(Picture: Palestinians cast shadows over a crater where buildings and houses were hit in Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip May 13, 2021; Credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

