After a night of heavy bombardment in Gaza and in Israel, and with Israeli ground forces massing on the border, we report from Gaza City and Israel. We also ask what - if anything - the US can do to help end the conflict.

Also in the programme: a shortage of oxygen hits Nepal's Covid efforts as neighbouring India stops exports; and what's the best way to persuade the hesitant to get vaccinated?

(Picture: Palestinians cast shadows over a crater where buildings and houses were hit in Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip May 13, 2021; Credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)