Fresh exchanges of fire in Israel-Gaza violence

Palestinian militants fire more rockets as Israel destroys another tower block in Gaza

Palestinian militants have fired more waves of rockets towards Israeli cities as Israel destroyed another high-rise tower in Gaza City and killed top commanders in the military wing of Hamas. We hear from Gaza City and from Lod, an Israeli city with a mixed Jewish and Arab population where violent protests have erupted.

Also in the programme: France's efforts to speed up its Covid-19 immunisation programme; and can Hollywood help to raise awareness about climate change?

(Image: An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Credit: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

