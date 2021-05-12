Palestinian militants fire more rockets as Israel destroys another tower block in Gaza

Palestinian militants have fired more waves of rockets towards Israeli cities as Israel destroyed another high-rise tower in Gaza City and killed top commanders in the military wing of Hamas. We hear from Gaza City and from Lod, an Israeli city with a mixed Jewish and Arab population where violent protests have erupted.

Also in the programme: France's efforts to speed up its Covid-19 immunisation programme; and can Hollywood help to raise awareness about climate change?

(Image: An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Credit: Reuters/Amir Cohen)