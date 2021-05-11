Main content

Gaza rockets target Israeli city of Tel Aviv

Hamas launched rocket barrage after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a Gaza apartment block.

The militant group Hamas says it targeted Tel Aviv with a barrage of 130 rockets after an Israeli airstrike brought down an apartment block in Gaza. Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv as Israel's Iron Dome defence system intercepted rockets in the air.

Also in the programme: President Putin has ordered a review of gun ownership after a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan that left nine people dead; and how the World Wildlife Fund mapped forest re-growth that is helping to combat climate change.

Photo: Buildings in the Israeli city of Ashkelon damaged by rocket fire from Gaza.

