There have been further heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Palestinians after days of unrest as the international community appeals for calm. We speak to Hamas and an Israeli official on this programme.

Also in the programme: Children killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan; and the 40th anniversary of the death of reggae legend Bob Marley.

(Photo: Smoke trails in the sky as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. Credit: Reuters)