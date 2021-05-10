The authorities in Gaza say 20 people, including children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, which came after militants in Gaza target Jerusalem with rocket fire.The past few days have seen the worst violence in Jerusalem for years, with hundreds of Palestinians wounded in confrontations with Israeli police outside the al-Aqsa mosque.

Also in the programme: a cyber attack shuts down one the most important fuel pipelines in the US; and how Sweden's reputation for safety has been challenged by the killings of six women in less than five weeks.

Image: An injured Palestinian man in Jerusalem. Credit: EPA