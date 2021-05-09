Main content

Israel defends action against Palestinian protests

Israeli prime minister says police action against Jerusalem protesters justified.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended police action against Palestinian protesters after two nights of clashes in Jerusalem. He said Israel would "not allow any radical element to undermine the calm" in the city.

Also in the programme: Scotland's first minister tells the British prime minister there will be another Scottish independence referendum; and how trees communicate with each other using an underground network of fungi.

(Picture: A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli border policeman by the entrance to Jerusalem's Old City. Credit: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

