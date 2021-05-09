Main content

Kabul attack: Blasts near school leave more than 50 dead

Funerals have begun in Afghanistan for more than fifty people killed in a multiple bomb attack near a school; many of the victims were young girls.

Also in the programme: Scotland's newly re-elected first minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of very grave implications if Scotland's democratic path to independence is blocked. And Germany marks the hundredth birthday of Sophie Scholl - the student who stood up to Hitler and paid for it with her life.

(Photo: Families began to bury some of the victims on Sunday. Credit: Getty Images)

