School students targeted in Kabul bombing

55 people, mainly schoolgirls, have been killed and 150 injured in another bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul. We hear from a young witness from the minority Hazara community.

Also in the programme: is the EU justified in rejecting pleas from India to push for a waiver on Covid vaccine patents? And the Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church accuses his government of genocide in Tigray.

(Image: An Afghan man weeps in hospital next to his daughter's body after bombers attacked her school in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

