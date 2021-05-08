Main content
School students targeted in Kabul bombing
55 people, mainly schoolgirls, have been killed and 150 injured in another bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul. We hear from a young witness from the minority Hazara community.
55 people, mainly schoolgirls, have been killed and 150 injured in another bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul. We hear from a young witness from the minority Hazara community.
Also in the programme: is the EU justified in rejecting pleas from India to push for a waiver on Covid vaccine patents? And the Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church accuses his government of genocide in Tigray.
(Image: An Afghan man weeps in hospital next to his daughter's body after bombers attacked her school in Kabul, Afghanistan May 8, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service