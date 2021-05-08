As the number of coronavirus deaths in India reaches a new record, the prime minister, Narendra Modi, is asking European leaders to waive patents for Covid vaccines.

As the number of coronavirus deaths in India reaches a new record,coronavirus. That's around a third of the global total. Prime minister Narendra Modi, is asking European leaders to waive patents for Covid vaccines. A doctor in rural Northern Maharashtra describes the shortages of equipment and beds and patients dying on arrival.

Also in the programme; A Burmese teacher living in Japan helps aspiring young students back home to get qualifications and scholarships to study abroad; and the venue for the UEFA Champions League final is thrown into dispute due to Covid travel restrictions.

(Photo: Covid-19 Hospital in India. Credit: Getty Images)