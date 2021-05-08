Main content

India's Covid-19 Deaths Reach Record High

As the number of coronavirus deaths in India reaches a new record, the prime minister, Narendra Modi, is asking European leaders to waive patents for Covid vaccines.

As the number of coronavirus deaths in India reaches a new record,coronavirus. That's around a third of the global total. Prime minister Narendra Modi, is asking European leaders to waive patents for Covid vaccines. A doctor in rural Northern Maharashtra describes the shortages of equipment and beds and patients dying on arrival.

Also in the programme; A Burmese teacher living in Japan helps aspiring young students back home to get qualifications and scholarships to study abroad; and the venue for the UEFA Champions League final is thrown into dispute due to Covid travel restrictions.

(Photo: Covid-19 Hospital in India. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

WHO approves China's Sinopharm vaccine

Next

08/05/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.