Main content

WHO approves China's Sinopharm vaccine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The World Health Organisation has granted emergency-use status to a coronavirus vaccine produced by China’s state-owned drug maker, Sinopharm.

It allows countries to authorise their own safety clearance for the two-shot vaccine. Sinopharm’s drug is one of the two main Chinese vaccines that have already been delivered to hundreds of millions of people in China. The WTO has now backed six coronavirus vaccines; Sinopharm’s is the first by a non-Western country.

Also on the programme: we hear from the Rio de Janeiro favela where a deadly police operation took place; and the Chinese rocket part that’s hurtling back towards earth this weekend

(Picture: Vaccination against COVID-19, Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

India: Coronavirus infections surge past 21 million

Next

08/05/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.