The World Health Organisation has granted emergency-use status to a coronavirus vaccine produced by China’s state-owned drug maker, Sinopharm.

It allows countries to authorise their own safety clearance for the two-shot vaccine. Sinopharm’s drug is one of the two main Chinese vaccines that have already been delivered to hundreds of millions of people in China. The WTO has now backed six coronavirus vaccines; Sinopharm’s is the first by a non-Western country.

(Picture: Vaccination against COVID-19, Credit: EPA)