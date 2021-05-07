Main content

India: Coronavirus infections surge past 21 million

Health experts say it is now spreading from cities to villages that are too poorly equipped to cope.

India's Supreme Court has ordered the government to increase oxygen supplies to Delhi and Karnataka, as the crisis rages on. We’ll hear how rickshaws in Delhi are being turned into makeshift ambulances.

Also on the programme: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won a resounding victory in its first electoral test since Brexit; and China says a rocket rocket that is plunging back to Earth is very unlikely to cause any harm.

(Picture: Coronavirus testing in India, Credit: Reuters)

