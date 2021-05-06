Main content

Would waiving patents on Covid19 vaccines work?

The World Trade Organisation says it's vital to achieving worldwide immunity to Covid19

The World Trade Organization has urged member states to start negotiations in earnest on proposals to temporarily waive international patent protections for coronavirus vaccines. We hear from its Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Also on the programme: a police shoot-out in Rio leaves 25 people dead; and the government in Malawi orders thousands of refugees to move back to a single refugee camp, however long they've been in the country.

(Picture: COVID-19 vaccinations at a Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario Credit: Reuters/Carlos Osorio)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

