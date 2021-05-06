The US Secretary of State says he "would prefer a more stable and predictable relationship"

The US Secretary of State has urged Russia to end what he called its reckless and aggressive actions towards Ukraine. Antony Blinken was speaking after talks in Kyiv with the Ukrainian president. In an interview with the BBC, Mr Blinken said the Biden administration "would prefer a more stable and predictable relationship".

Also in the programme: The EU says it is prepared to discuss waiving patent protection on coronavirus vaccines, after Washington backed the move; and how will Afghan women's health be affected by a lack of donor funding?

