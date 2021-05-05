Main content

Facebook's Trump ban upheld by Oversight Board

Facebook's oversight board has upheld its ban on Donald Trump, but says this must be reviewed in six months.

Facebook's oversight board has upheld the company's decision to suspend Donald Trump's account following posts he made during the attack on the US Congress by his supporters in January.

Also in the programme: President Emmanuel Macron has laid a wreath at the tomb of Napoleon, to mark the two- hundred years since his death. And Anuna de Wever is a 19 year old Belgian activist but already a veteran of inspiring international protests.

(Photo: Donald Trump. Credit: Getty Images)

