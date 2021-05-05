Main content

G7 discusses fairer access to vaccines

Major powers seek to boost global distribution of Covid vaccinations.

The G7 meeting of foreign ministers looks at new ways to ensure fairer access to vaccine stockpiles and increase support for the global vaccine distribution scheme, Covax. Meanwhile, India's delegation at the meeting in London is self-isolating after two members tested positive for coronavirus.

Also in the programme: opponents of Myanmar's military government say they are forming an armed force to protect their supporters and eventually replace the army; and the Facebook Oversight Board upholds ban on former President Trump's Facebook account.

(Picture: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the G7 meeting. Credit: EPA/Andy Rain)

