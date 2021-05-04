Main content
Mexico City metro: Fears structural failure behind deadly crash
Mexican authorities have promised a full investigation into the collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico City, as questions mount over the line's safety.
Also in the programme: one of the world's top sports tournaments has been cancelled by Covid. And why the protests in Colombia are unlike anything the country has seen for years.
(Photo: The overpass collapsed as a train was travelling over it. Credit: AFP)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
