The mayor of Mexico City has promised a full investigation into the collapse of a railway overpass; at least 23 people died when carriages plunged into the street below.

Also in the programme: we speak to the US's top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, about the Covid pandemic in India and the US; and why is New Zealand selling off a stake in the All Blacks rugby team to an American private equity firm?

