Many die in Mexico metro accident

The mayor of Mexico City promises full investigation into collapse of railway overpass.

The mayor of Mexico City has promised a full investigation into the collapse of a railway overpass; at least 23 people died when carriages plunged into the street below.

Also in the programme: we speak to the US's top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, about the Covid pandemic in India and the US; and why is New Zealand selling off a stake in the All Blacks rugby team to an American private equity firm?

(Picture: The site where a metro overpass partially collapsed with train carriages on it. Credit: Reuters/Henry Romero)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

