Main content
Many die in Mexico metro accident
The mayor of Mexico City promises full investigation into collapse of railway overpass.
The mayor of Mexico City has promised a full investigation into the collapse of a railway overpass; at least 23 people died when carriages plunged into the street below.
Also in the programme: we speak to the US's top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, about the Covid pandemic in India and the US; and why is New Zealand selling off a stake in the All Blacks rugby team to an American private equity firm?
(Picture: The site where a metro overpass partially collapsed with train carriages on it. Credit: Reuters/Henry Romero)
Last on
Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
Broadcast
- Yesterday 13:06GMTBBC World Service