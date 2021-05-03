Main content

EU announces relaxation on travel restrictions

Anyone fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine at least two weeks beforehand will be permitted to travel into the bloc.

The European Commission has recommended easing restrictions on non-essential travel from overseas. Travellers must be fully vaccinated and new variants or a deteriorating health situation in non-EU countries will be closely monitored. Also in the programme: Australian citizens in India are banned from returning home, does it violate their human rights? And Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, explains why this year’s climate change conference is so important.

(Photo: People enjoy a Sunday at the beach in Tuscany as COVID-19 restrictions ease around Italy, May 2, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

