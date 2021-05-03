Main content

India's pandemic: Delhi calls in the army

India has called the army in to help the capital Delhi cope with COVID-19; we hear from a government spokesperson, and from the head of the global vaccine alliance GAVI about the efforts to get vaccines where they are needed.

Also in the programme: the legacy of violence in Northern Ireland a hundred years after its creation, and a BBC Africa Eye Investigation exposes corruption in the Nigerian pension system.

(Picture: a man suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi/ Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

