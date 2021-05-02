Main content

India's governing BJP loses key state election amid Covid surge

The Indian prime minister's party has been defeated in state elections in West Bengal

The Indian prime minister's party, the BJP, has lost a fiercely-contested election in the state of West Bengal. Narendra Modi faces accusations of negligence after holding huge elections rallies in the state amid India's deepening coronavirus crisis.

Also in the programme: How protesters in Myanmar have changed their tactics to continue demonstrations despite a crackdown that has left hundreds dead; and why are Manchester United fans still so angry with the club's American owners?

(Image: Trinamool Congress party (TMC) supporters celebrate after winning an absolute majority in the West Bengal Assembly Election in Kolkata, India. Credit: Epa/Piyal Adhikary)

