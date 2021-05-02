Main content

Indian PM under pressure as Covid-19 deaths rise

Calls for a national lockdown as India sees highest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths

The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, faces calls for a national lockdown as India sees its highest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths. Meanwhile, five Indian states await local election results in what could be an early test of support for the government's handling of the pandemic. We hear the latest, and discuss the political impact of the Covid crisis with two local analysts.

Also in the programme: Poland's outgoing human rights ombudsman on his country's slide away from democratic norms; and a new exhibition showcasing contemporary art from both North and South Korea.

(Photo: Grieving family members of Covid-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi. Credit: EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US military threatens retaliation in Afghanistan

Next

India's governing BJP loses key state election amid Covid surge

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.