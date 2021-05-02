The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, faces calls for a national lockdown as India sees its highest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths. Meanwhile, five Indian states await local election results in what could be an early test of support for the government's handling of the pandemic. We hear the latest, and discuss the political impact of the Covid crisis with two local analysts.

Also in the programme: Poland's outgoing human rights ombudsman on his country's slide away from democratic norms; and a new exhibition showcasing contemporary art from both North and South Korea.

(Photo: Grieving family members of Covid-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi. Credit: EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED)