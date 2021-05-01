The head of the US military in Afghanistan warns against attacks on foreign troops

The head of the US-led military mission in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, warns against attacks on foreign troops as they start to withdraw, saying they had the means to "respond forcefully”. But an Afghan MP tells Newshour the US withdrawal "has given terrorist organisations even more motivation to keep up the fight".

Also in the programme: Why has the President of Somalia backed down on his plan to extend his mandate by two years; and 300 million Chinese prepare to travel during the Labour Day holiday, the first main opportunity since the outbreak of coronavirus a year and a half ago.

(Photo: American soldier, inside a building, aiming his rifle through the doorway, Kandahar, Afghanistan, 2012. Credit: Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo)