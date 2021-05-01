Main content

Covid-19: India's vaccine shortage

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

India is launching an expanded vaccination programme, as it struggles to tackle an escalating coronavirus crisis. All adults are now eligible to receive a first dose of the vaccine. But many states have closed vaccine centres because of a shortage of supplies.

Australians in India risk imprisonment if they try to return home.

Also, how the deforestation of the Amazon is accelerating despite big words from the Brazilian President.

And the thirty year study of pregnant mothers and their children in the UK that has led to significant health policy changes.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.