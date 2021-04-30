Main content
Israeli premier promises crush inquiry
Netanyahu says there will be a full investigation into deaths at religious festival.
The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has promised a thorough investigation into Thursday night's crush at a crowded religious festival in which at least forty five people died. A number of children were among the victims.
Also in the programme: many are killed in clashes over water resources on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border; and NASA pioneers new technology to look inside a black hole's smaller cousin, the neutron star.
(Picture: Orthodox Jews looking at the scene of the crush on Mount Meron. Credit: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
