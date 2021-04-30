Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to investigate a crush at a crowded religious festival that left dozens of people dead.

At least 45 people were killed and 150 were injured at the all-night Lag B'Omer festival near Mount Meron, which attracted tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews.

Also on the programme: the death toll in Brazil from the Covid pandemic passes 400,000 and in Holland a couple have become the first tenants of a house constructed entirely by a 3D printer.

(Photo: Rescue workers collected the lost belongings of those caught up in the crush. Credit: Reuters)