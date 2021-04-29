Main content

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny appears in court by video-link

It was Alexei Navalny's first public appearance since his three-week hunger strike ended.

Alexei Navalny looked gaunt and thin as he appeared by video in court on a further charge of slander. Meanwhile his supporters have started preemptively closing their regional offices in case volunteers are imprisoned. Also in the programme: Turkey is beginning a new national lockdown as it records the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Europe; and aid has arrived in India to help the country deal with its second wave.

(Photo: Alexei Navalny is seen on screens via video link before a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision that found him guilty of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran. Credit: Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via Reuters)

