India says it has received an outpouring of solidarity from countries around the world, as it battles a deepening coronavirus crisis. We get an extraordinarily moving and powerful account of India's covid crisis from a prominent journalist who's just lost her father after a desperate search for hospital care.

Also in the programme: We get reaction from Beijing to Joe Biden's address to Congress and how voice-recognition software is preserving the Maori language of New Zealand.

(Photo: Crematoriums are working throughout the night and using empty spaces like parks and car parks to build makeshift funeral pyres. Credit: Reuters)