India receives an outpouring of solidarity to fight Covid-19
India says it has received an outpouring of solidarity from countries around the world, as it battles a deepening coronavirus crisis.
India says it has received an outpouring of solidarity from countries around the world, as it battles a deepening coronavirus crisis. We get an extraordinarily moving and powerful account of India's covid crisis from a prominent journalist who's just lost her father after a desperate search for hospital care.
Also in the programme: We get reaction from Beijing to Joe Biden's address to Congress and how voice-recognition software is preserving the Maori language of New Zealand.
(Photo: Crematoriums are working throughout the night and using empty spaces like parks and car parks to build makeshift funeral pyres. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service