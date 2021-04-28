Main content
Coronavirus deaths in India pass 200,000
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The coronavirus pandemic is continuing its deadly surge in India, which has suffered another day of record fatalities and infections. More than 200,000 people are now confirmed dead, but the real total is thought to be much higher.
Also on the programme: We’ll hear about the six Russian citizens that Bulgaria says may have been involved in a series of explosions at weapons facilities over the last decade; and a look at the bacteria that could help in the fight against microplastics
(Picture: Abhishek Bhardwaj stands after cremating his mother Credit: Reuters)
