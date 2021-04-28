There have been at least 300,000 new cases every day for the past week, overwhelming hospitals across the country.

Today we have a special focus on India's devastating surge in coronavirus infections. At least 200,000 people are dead. We'll hear from the doctors and nurses overwhelmed by the numbers of seriously ill patients.

Also in the programme: a formal investigation into how the British prime minister Boris Johnson paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street residence; and the case of a swearing teenager that's gone all the way to the US Supreme Court.

(Picture: An Indian woman walks past oxygen cylinders at a COVID-19 hospital in Kolkata. Credit: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY)