Observers say India’s COVID-19 deaths hugely under-reported
In Delhi, families have had to wait hours before being allowed to cremate their dead
Indian government figures say nearly 200,000 people have now died from Covid-related causes, but independent observers say figures from cremation grounds could be twice as high, as only Covid deaths registered by hospitals are being counted.
Also on the programme: Protests against last week's military takeover in Chad leave at least five dead; and the Brazilian Senate opens an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photo: A woman suffering from a breathing difficulty due to Covid-19 waits to receive oxygen support in India. Credit: Reuters.)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
