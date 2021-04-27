In Delhi, families have had to wait hours before being allowed to cremate their dead

Indian government figures say nearly 200,000 people have now died from Covid-related causes, but independent observers say figures from cremation grounds could be twice as high, as only Covid deaths registered by hospitals are being counted.

Also on the programme: Protests against last week's military takeover in Chad leave at least five dead; and the Brazilian Senate opens an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: A woman suffering from a breathing difficulty due to Covid-19 waits to receive oxygen support in India. Credit: Reuters.)