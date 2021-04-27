Main content

Study suggests Delhi Covid deaths could be double the official figures

Evidence mounts that India has been dramatically under-reporting fatalities.

There is growing evidence that India has been dramatically under-reporting its Covid fatalities. One report from Dehli suggests figures from crematoria could be double the official government statistics.

Also in the programme: A Myanmar rebel group has captured and destroyed an army post close to the border with Thailand; and how language development in young children has been impacted by the pandemic.

Image: Funeral pyres in a park in Delhi. Credit: Getty Images.

