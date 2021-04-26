The situation is particularly dire in Delhi where there are no ICU beds left

India records a new global high for daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day at more than 350 thousand. In the absence of hospitals beds, many turn to the black market to buy essential medicines and oxygen as prices skyrocket.

Also on the programme: a new crackdown on those who work alongside and support the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny; and we asked if Hollywood has learnt the value of diversity after the 93rd ceremony of the Oscars.

(Photo: A woman is consoled by her relative after her husband died from coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Reuters.)